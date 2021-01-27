LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 5,994 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 2.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Copart by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,421,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Copart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,274,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Copart by 65.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 43,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,838. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

