LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,863,000. Zscaler accounts for 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 5.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,540 shares of company stock worth $57,567,801. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.46. The company had a trading volume of 78,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,443. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -219.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

