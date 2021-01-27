Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.05

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.05 and traded as high as $27.27. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 188,103 shares changing hands.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $217.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $287,078.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 544.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $144,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.