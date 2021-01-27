Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.15-6.95 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $6.15-6.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $37.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $515.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,377. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.58.

In other news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

