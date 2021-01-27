Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Down 6.8%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $512.01 and last traded at $515.04. Approximately 2,241,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,593,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $552.66.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.58.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

