LanaCoin (LANA) Price Up 7.4% This Week

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $404,919.33 and approximately $2,067.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,927.53 or 1.00188006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00023103 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.38 or 0.00741121 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.35 or 0.00322537 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00190330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002655 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001988 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00032554 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004174 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,963,620,044 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

