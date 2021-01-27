Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

LSTR stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.52. The company had a trading volume of 667,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $158.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. 140166 cut Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

