Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

LSTR traded down $4.27 on Wednesday, reaching $145.52. The stock had a trading volume of 665,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $158.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average of $131.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on LSTR. 140166 downgraded shares of Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Landstar System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

