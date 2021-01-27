LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €70.00 by UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €59.79 ($70.34).

ETR LXS traded up €0.68 ($0.80) on Wednesday, hitting €62.82 ($73.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

