LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 610. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

