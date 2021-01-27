Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of LVS traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.04. 14,767,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,401. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

