Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading Down 6.4%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $49.04. Approximately 14,912,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 7,012,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 52,810 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $831,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.