Lateef Investment Management L.P. Has $44.16 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,828 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 4.1% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 135.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.