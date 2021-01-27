Lateef Investment Management L.P. Has $8.50 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,605,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,927,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.76. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.45.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

