Lateef Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Intuit by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $374.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.