Lateef Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 283.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after acquiring an additional 554,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.95.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $235.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

