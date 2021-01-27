Lateef Investment Management L.P. Purchases 26,021 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares during the period. Twitter comprises approximately 3.5% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Twitter worth $37,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

