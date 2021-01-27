Lateef Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,774 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO stock opened at $268.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.69. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.