Lateef Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,310 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.5% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 172,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

