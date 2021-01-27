Lateef Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 400,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 24.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.45.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $340.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.42 and a 200-day moving average of $283.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $361.47.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,824.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,795.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

