LATOKEN Market Capitalization Tops $13.12 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and $59,664.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00908090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.68 or 0.04369233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017815 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.