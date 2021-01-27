LATOKEN Market Capitalization Tops $13.12 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and $59,664.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00070826 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00908090 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006464 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050118 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.68 or 0.04369233 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015528 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017815 BTC.
