LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) & Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Financial Contrast

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LDK Solar and Rambus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rambus $224.03 million 9.83 -$90.42 million ($0.30) -64.43

LDK Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rambus.

Volatility and Risk

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, indicating that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LDK Solar and Rambus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Rambus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rambus has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Given Rambus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Rambus -17.06% -3.28% -2.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rambus beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0. The company also provides memory interface solutions that include HBM Gen2 and GDDR6; and security IP cores and protocols, as well as a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. In addition, it offers technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

