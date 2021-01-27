Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,077 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $8,385,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $174.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average of $143.06. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $178.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

