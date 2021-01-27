Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,080 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 317,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

