Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 170,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 159,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 61,940 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.