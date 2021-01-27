Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

