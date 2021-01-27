Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

