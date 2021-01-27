Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $343,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $3,136,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $215.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

