Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,068.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

