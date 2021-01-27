Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,783,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $294.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $297.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

