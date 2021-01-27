Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,127 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VT stock opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $96.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.