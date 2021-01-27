Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 31,605 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,605 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,679,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 309,858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 484.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,663,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 1,944,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 661,749 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,450,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 137,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,377,000.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57.

