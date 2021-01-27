Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 757 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 97.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Shares of GD opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.57. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

