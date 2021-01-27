Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.60

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $227.60 and traded as high as $260.40. Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) shares last traded at $257.80, with a volume of 11,240,015 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

Get Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 263.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 227.60.

In other news, insider John Kingman purchased 892 shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £1,641.28 ($2,144.34). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 855 shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73). Insiders have bought 2,651 shares of company stock worth $621,980 over the last three months.

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.