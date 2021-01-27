Lenovo Group (LNVGY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS: LNVGY) in the last few weeks:

1/16/2021 – Lenovo Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/15/2021 – Lenovo Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

1/14/2021 – Lenovo Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/11/2021 – Lenovo Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. Lenovo Group Limited has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

