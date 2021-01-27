Lenovo Group (LNVGY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS: LNVGY) in the last few weeks:
1/16/2021 – Lenovo Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/14/2021 – Lenovo Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 1/11/2021 – Lenovo Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. Lenovo Group Limited has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.
Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
