Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 2,552,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 123,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $2,099,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,503.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,907.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,907.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock worth $29,574,362. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

