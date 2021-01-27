LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to Neutral at Nomura

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

NYSE LPL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in LG Display by 26.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 599,910 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

