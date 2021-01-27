LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Nomura

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Get LG Display alerts:

NYSE LPL traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 20,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,509. LG Display has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.