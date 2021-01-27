LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $223,261.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007787 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

