Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

LBRT stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $800,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 428,462 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,057,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

