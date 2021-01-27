Lido DAO Token (LDO) Reaches Market Cap of $14.05 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $14.05 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 105.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00005211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,855,880 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

