LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.82. 585,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 692,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPTH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 million, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.