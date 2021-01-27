Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) was down 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.34. Approximately 597,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 446,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of -80.67.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,684,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.