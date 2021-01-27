Lim Hua Min Acquires 30,030 Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) (LON:WCW) Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) (LON:WCW) insider Lim Hua Min acquired 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £7,807.80 ($10,200.94).

Lim Hua Min also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Lim Hua Min bought 78,040 shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,510 ($25,489.94).

Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. Walker Crips Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a market capitalization of £11.28 million and a P/E ratio of -66.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.89.

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service (SaaS) segments. The company offers portfolio and bespoke discretionary services; alternative investment solutions; structured investments products; and provides advice on range of financial concerns, such as life assurance, pre-retirement planning, at-retirement advice, savings plans, tax efficient management of investments, and estate planning.

