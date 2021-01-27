Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Price Up 15.9%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s stock price rose 15.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 17,333,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 5,963,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

LLNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

The stock has a market cap of $662.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $98,315.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 115,765 shares of company stock worth $479,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

