Lincoln National (LNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Lincoln National to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LNC opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

