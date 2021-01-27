Linde (NYSE:LIN) Shares Down 5.1%

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $240.80 and last traded at $242.91. Approximately 2,681,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,849,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Get Linde alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average of $247.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Linde by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after buying an additional 662,883 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 912.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after buying an additional 470,403 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Linde by 4,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Linde by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after buying an additional 325,251 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.