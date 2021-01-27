Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €255.00 by UBS Group

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) received a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.20% from the company’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €227.79 ($267.98).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

LIN stock traded up €7.20 ($8.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €210.40 ($247.53). The company had a trading volume of 884,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21. Linde plc has a 12-month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 12-month high of €226.40 ($266.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €211.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €208.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.