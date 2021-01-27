Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,473 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 2.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Linde worth $198,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $248.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

