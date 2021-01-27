Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Sells $148,430.00 in Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Christodolou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of Lindsay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00.

Lindsay stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.41. The stock had a trading volume of 58,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,684. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $153.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.41.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 1,836.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 247,420 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Lindsay by 3.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $7,584,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lindsay by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

